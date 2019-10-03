Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,140 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,053 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

TJX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

