Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,312 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 15,828.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 258,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,884,000 after purchasing an additional 209,876 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,080,000 after purchasing an additional 83,807 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.40.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total value of $855,855.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,251.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 14,263 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $2,766,451.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,519,399.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.43. 7,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,446. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $136.83 and a 1-year high of $204.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

