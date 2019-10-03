Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

BATS:NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,953 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.1122 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

