Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,038,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,190,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $113.06. 205,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

