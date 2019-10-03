Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $694,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,100,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,115,000 after purchasing an additional 443,451 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 109,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of VMC traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $82.52 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.51 and a 200 day moving average of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $327,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,865. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

