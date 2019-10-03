Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 376.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 68.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 26.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Michael-Bryant Hicks acquired 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $293,949.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dawei Li acquired 1,384,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $1,453,952.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,497,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,115. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELAN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.98.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 79,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,403. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.49 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

