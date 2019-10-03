Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 36,079 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,276,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.94.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

