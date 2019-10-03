Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 217 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 128,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,742. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

