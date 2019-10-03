Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 222.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 107,947 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $166.60. 486,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.76 and a 200-day moving average of $176.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $151.80 and a twelve month high of $195.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.15.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $372,448.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,424.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,486 shares of company stock worth $6,491,637 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.