Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

VRRM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.22.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 450,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $27,292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

