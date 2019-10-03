Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,944 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,264 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. 771,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,539. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

