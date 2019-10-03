Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,129 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,581,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,328,000 after purchasing an additional 410,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,982,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,708,000 after acquiring an additional 251,761 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,753,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,585,000 after acquiring an additional 208,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. 226,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,796. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $311.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $359,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,952.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

