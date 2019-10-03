Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $482,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,431 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,406,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,156,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 202,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 118,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,263. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.26. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Loop Capital downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

