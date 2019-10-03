Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $574,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth $65,220,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,998,000.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $174,693.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $22.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Shares of SEAS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

