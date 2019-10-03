Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,604 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,259,000 after buying an additional 7,230,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,245,000 after buying an additional 3,656,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 72.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,193,000 after buying an additional 10,735,173 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,880,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $713,204,000 after buying an additional 364,769 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,190,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $523,142,000 after buying an additional 627,763 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. 605,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,975,252. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

