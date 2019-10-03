Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 35.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

VFQY traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. 389 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

