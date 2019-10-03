Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,421,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,113,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,770. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $154.51.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

