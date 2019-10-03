Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.59% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $30,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,642. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

