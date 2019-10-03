Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 312,028 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 312,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.71% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $269,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 13.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.41. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $45.96.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.30 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

