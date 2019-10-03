Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 168,513 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,748,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.77% of Hillenbrand worth $267,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HI. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 12.2% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 20.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HI stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

HI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

