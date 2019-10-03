Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,722,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Commscope worth $278,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commscope by 16.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Commscope by 15.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Commscope by 7.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Commscope by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 35,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Commscope by 10.8% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 25,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Commscope stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,156. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L William Krause bought 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $252,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Commscope from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commscope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

