Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 100,076 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.75% of Sanderson Farms worth $264,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 711.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 441.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

In related news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $1,551,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,261,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $76,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,912.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,747 over the last 90 days. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.58. 10,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.73. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.98 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average of $141.36.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $945.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.10 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.