Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 77,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,300,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,274,000 after acquiring an additional 79,953 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,174.6% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. 728,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,914,010. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.19.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

