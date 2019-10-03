ValuEngine Upgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to “Hold”

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 140,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,673. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 88.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 213,963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 100,571 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 405,125 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 16.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 983,864 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,218,000 after buying an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $4,007,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

