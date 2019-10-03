ValuEngine Upgrades Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) to Buy

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RFP. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank set a $9.00 target price on Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

RFP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. 19,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.38. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Randall C. Benson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

