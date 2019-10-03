ValuEngine Upgrades PVH (NYSE:PVH) to Hold

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

PVH traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $83.87. 1,230,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. PVH has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $138.62. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 6,250 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico acquired 133,155 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $101,571,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,001,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PVH by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,692,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $938,155,000 after purchasing an additional 936,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PVH by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,721,000 after purchasing an additional 627,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 372.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 487,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

