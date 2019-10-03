ValuEngine Upgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to “Hold”

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.57. 1,555,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $66.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $327,413.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,276.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $406,292.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,100,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 79.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 300.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 287.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

