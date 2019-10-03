ValuEngine Upgrades Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) to “Sell”

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

LPI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:LPI remained flat at $$2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,714,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555,722. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $192,852.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 238,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 42.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 25.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 72,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Read More: What is a bull market?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.