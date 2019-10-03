ValuEngine Upgrades Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to “Hold”

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. 150,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,265. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.69 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, CFO Bryan Mckeag purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,998 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.