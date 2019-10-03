ValuEngine Upgrades FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) to “Hold”

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

FFG stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.42. 526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,600. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.69. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.91 million for the quarter. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 140.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Story: Put Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.