ValuEngine Lowers Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to Hold

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.21.

Shares of OLED traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.60. The stock had a trading volume of 188,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,033. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 131.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.90. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business’s revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 25,477 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,095,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $6,923,027.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,524,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $27,531,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Universal Display by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

