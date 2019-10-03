ValuEngine Lowers Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to Sell

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.52. Switch has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $111.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $9,508,490.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at $23,830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 34.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,036,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Switch by 56.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,822,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 666,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Switch by 34.9% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,202,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 570,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

