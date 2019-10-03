ValuEngine Lowers Leju (NYSE:LEJU) to Hold

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

LEJU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 43,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.73 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 2.51.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leju had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $169.97 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of Leju worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

