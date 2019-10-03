ValuEngine Lowers International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Sell

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMXI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

International Money Express stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 176,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,240. The company has a market cap of $521.88 million, a P/E ratio of -261.80 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Also, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,508 shares of company stock worth $1,502,157. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in International Money Express by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

