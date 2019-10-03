ValuEngine Lowers International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Sell

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMXI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.
International Money Express stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 176,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,240. The company has a market cap of $521.88 million, a P/E ratio of -261.80 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20.
In other news, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Also, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,508 shares of company stock worth $1,502,157. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in International Money Express by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
