ValuEngine Downgrades Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) to Hold

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Soliton stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 359,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,994. Soliton has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

