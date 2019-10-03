ValuEngine Downgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Hold

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NYSE RMD traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,823. ResMed has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,429 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $603,849.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Mchale sold 12,306 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,563,600.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,977.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,110 shares of company stock worth $9,060,756 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 68,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ResMed by 26.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 478,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,742,000 after buying an additional 101,152 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

