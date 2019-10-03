ValuEngine Downgrades Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to Sell

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Pipe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.38. 887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,165. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $274.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 0.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 551.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.