ValuEngine Downgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NERV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.19.
Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.03. 439,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,506. The stock has a market cap of $302.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.51. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 51,942 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 270.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
