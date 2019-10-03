ValuEngine Downgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NERV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.19.

Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.03. 439,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,506. The stock has a market cap of $302.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.51. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 51,942 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 270.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

