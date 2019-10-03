ValuEngine Downgrades Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to Hold

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,564,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,817. The company has a market capitalization of $275.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.60. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total transaction of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.31, for a total transaction of $4,218,429.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,070,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,733,414,273.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,143 shares of company stock valued at $38,535,340. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,541,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.