ValuEngine Downgrades Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to Strong Sell

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of IONS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,182. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

