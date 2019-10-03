ValuEngine Downgrades Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) to Hold

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HAE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Shares of HAE traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.58. 16,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,435. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $63,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 50,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,990,926.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,672 shares of company stock worth $7,489,964. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

