ValuEngine Downgrades General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to Strong Sell

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 226,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,397. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. General Mills has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

