ValuEngine Downgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Sell

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wellington Shields raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of XRAY traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.74. 1,989,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,969,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,515,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,985,000 after purchasing an additional 458,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,471,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,324,000 after purchasing an additional 87,294 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,673,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,282 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

