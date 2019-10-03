ValuEngine Downgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Hold

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,184,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,726.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,206 shares of company stock worth $6,064,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 405,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,672,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

