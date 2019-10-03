Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.62

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.62 and traded as low as $22.20. Value Line shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 623 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Value Line by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Value Line by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Value Line by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Value Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

