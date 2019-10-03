Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce $745.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $748.12 million and the lowest is $742.60 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $678.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $133.38. 82,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,032. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average of $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In other news, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $1,028,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,214.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $97,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Valmont Industries by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. Spitfire Capital LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spitfire Capital LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

