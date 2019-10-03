Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 125,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

In related news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $179,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,949.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,366,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,487,000 after buying an additional 1,772,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,624,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,087,000 after buying an additional 1,224,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,059,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 807,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,605,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after buying an additional 472,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

