Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $120.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.56.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

