US Bancorp DE Takes $200,000 Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,515. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

