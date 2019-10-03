US Bancorp DE Sells 1,836 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BDN. Bank of America cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

BDN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 42,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,466. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,769.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.